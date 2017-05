Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Bilge Pump 650SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 52 Posts 5 Bilge Pump 650SX I'm looking to install a bilge pump in my '87 650SX. Most of the ones I've seen online use a 500 GPM pump. Does anyone know if a 500 GPM is sufficient or is a pump with a larger GPM better. Thanks - Jim 2001 Waverunner XLT 800

2001 Waverunner XLT 1200

If you need to pump more than 500gpm, is it even worth trying to keep it afloat? Lol





Good point.

2001 Waverunner XLT 1200

