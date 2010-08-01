Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 GSX Limited sits low in water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 44 Posts 25 99 GSX Limited sits low in water I noticed the first time riding this ski that it sits very low in the water when you get on it and when a second person gets on it, it seems very unstable. Almost like it is too much weight. Combined weight for the 2 people was 310 lbs. I know the limit is 350 or close to that, but it seemed like the water came up higher than normal in the foot wells and back end was down in water a lot. Moreso than any other ski I have ridden. Can anyone comment on this? is this normal for this model? Seems like it was maybe just made for 1 person? Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

