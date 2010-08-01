Removed from a 750sx that was otherwise stock besides the parts for sale. Ski did (53mph on gps). looking to sell it all together if possible, but will split up if need be. All parts are in very good shape and are freshwater only.
1. complete factory dry pipe with all hoses and clamps. original threads/bolts in good shape. adjustment screws are intact. $650
2. 750sx pump with like new solas impeller. haven't removed impeller to determine pitch but the ski ripped with the pipe and this pump/impeller setup. $180
3. R&D slasher ride plate. $90
4. R&D top loader intake grate. $70
$850 FOR EVERYTHING