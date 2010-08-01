pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:10 PM
    750sx/sxi factory dry pipe, solas impeller, pump, r&d intake grate/rideplate

    Removed from a 750sx that was otherwise stock besides the parts for sale. Ski did (53mph on gps). looking to sell it all together if possible, but will split up if need be. All parts are in very good shape and are freshwater only.
    1. complete factory dry pipe with all hoses and clamps. original threads/bolts in good shape. adjustment screws are intact. $650
    2. 750sx pump with like new solas impeller. haven't removed impeller to determine pitch but the ski ripped with the pipe and this pump/impeller setup. $180
    3. R&D slasher ride plate. $90
    4. R&D top loader intake grate. $70
    $850 FOR EVERYTHING
  Yesterday, 11:17 PM
    Re: 750sx/sxi factory dry pipe, solas impeller, pump, r&d intake grate/rideplate

    image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
    Attached Images Attached Images
  Yesterday, 11:29 PM
josh977
    Re: 750sx/sxi factory dry pipe, solas impeller, pump, r&d intake grate/rideplate

    That's a limited wetpipe, not a drypipe. Great pipes!

    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
  Yesterday, 11:33 PM
standuprider1
    Re: 750sx/sxi factory dry pipe, solas impeller, pump, r&d intake grate/rideplate

    Quote Originally Posted by josh977 View Post
    That's a limited wetpipe, not a drypipe. Great pipes!

    Thanks for the input. My bad. Either way it really wakes up a 750.
  Yesterday, 11:34 PM
josh977
    Re: 750sx/sxi factory dry pipe, solas impeller, pump, r&d intake grate/rideplate

    Agreed! I run the same pipe on a Kaw 750 sp

    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
