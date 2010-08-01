Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Factory pop-off spec for 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location AZ Posts 120 Factory pop-off spec for 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 2 questions - I need the factory pop-off spec for the 96 wave venture 1100? I had it at one point years ago but lost it - Please help if you know the ACTUAL factory Mikuni spec. I've searched around and the results are all over the map.



Second - I rebuilt my motor several years back and the ski ran great. after about 70 hrs now it has developed a slight bog or lag right off the bottom, other than that it runs great. I richened up the low needles as much as a half turn and it helped a bit but didn't fully get rid of the problem and effected the idle so I'm figuring pop-off is too high. I pulled the carbs and checked the pop off and I have 38psi at the mag, 36 at the middle and 33 at PTO. Question, will that amount of variance cause the bog or do I need to lower all of them maybe 10 psi?



When I originally set up the carbs I used the crude regulator on my compressor to set the pop off and maybe they were off to begin with but why did it run good then and now slowly develop a bog. Did the carbs slowly depreciate?



I now have built an incredible pop off gauge setup that is very smooth and accurate so I can set all pop off with accuracy within 1 psi.



Please help! Thank you. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 1,978 Re: Factory pop-off spec for 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 1.2 n/s x 3, 80 gram spring x 2, 95 gram spring x 1, jet cover 6R7-24412-01-00 x 3 restrict fuel return flow on # 1 carb,because oem cover is not available



all carbs get 1.2 n/s & jet cover (kidney shaped) inside carb



carb #1 & #2 get 80 gram spring & #3 gets 95 gram spring



adjustments low speed #1 & #2 1 turn,#3 gets 1 1/8 turn



Set to factory update and it runs like a champ. Updated n/s are the 1.2's. Green spring 1&2 55 pop off, silver in 3 70 pop off. High and low set to new specks.

