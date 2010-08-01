Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1995 First Start up and Run after Rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Minnesota Posts 29 1995 First Start up and Run after Rebuild Well, with all the frustration I've had with this ski, I can finally sit back and relax. I did some finally tweaking in my driveway with the carbs. Then brought it to the river for a start up with water, then I said what the hell it seems to be running well, lets drive this thing.



Little background. I bought this ski last fall knowing it could have some issues, but it was running when I bought it. I was dumb and didn't throw a compression gauge on it before I bought it. I took it out for one ride, and things didn't seem right. Turns out the motor was toast. So I did a complete rebuild on the motor, crank up. Jet pump was toast as well. Drive shaft had huge grooves in it from bearings.



Anyways, fast forward to today, and it's running and seems to be running well. Here's a couple videos. Don't worry, I didn't horse it at all. Kept it under 50% throttle during all blips.



And THANKS a bunch for all your help from you forum members!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVVBs4fBzVc



Sounds good to me.

I have a question. When you were assembling , putting the exhaust on the engine. Did you use any sealant or just the gasket.



