Thread: F12 vs f12x

  Yesterday, 09:03 PM
    doug.anderson
    F12 vs f12x

    I'm curious, engine wise, is the turbo the only difference? Is it possible to get a turbo kit to add to a f12?

  Yesterday, 09:40 PM
    polg0003
    Re: F12 vs f12x

    no, they are different. Not clear on how, but i had this exact question and a mechanic showed me the pistons, they are different
