    Custom Seadoo HX with 787 conversion $2,800 obo

    Up for sale is a custom 1996 seadoo HX thats been converted to the larger 787 engine. The conversion was completed during the winter of 14/15. The build details are documented here. I gutted the hull and built/rebuilt everything from the ground up. Runs great and very dependable. Currently set up for 93 octane pump gas. The exterior paint was on done before I bought it. Its flaking off on the bottom but the top looks great. Sale price includes a double trailer. I think $2,800 is a fair price but Im open to reasonable offers.

    This ski has been a ton of fun but I dont ride it enough.

    • UMI Steering set up
    • billet start button and finger throttle.
    • ODI grips.
    • New seat cover.
    • Hydroturf mats
    • All cooling and fuel lines replaced during conversion.
    • Inside of hull was cleaned and painted during conversion
    • AGM Battery
    • Carburetors rebuilt and re-jetted
    • Motor rebuilt during conversion. New pistons, rings and all gaskets.
    • Flame arrestors with new outerwears.
    • MSD ignition
    • Factory pipe (spec 2) with water injection
    • Pump rebuilt during conversion.
    • New wear ring
    • Skat Trak 17/24
