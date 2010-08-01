Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Custom Seadoo HX with 787 conversion $2,800 obo #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2011 Location Jacksonville, FL Posts 71 Custom Seadoo HX with 787 conversion $2,800 obo Up for sale is a custom 1996 seadoo HX thats been converted to the larger 787 engine. The conversion was completed during the winter of 14/15. The build details are documented here. I gutted the hull and built/rebuilt everything from the ground up. Runs great and very dependable. Currently set up for 93 octane pump gas. The exterior paint was on done before I bought it. Its flaking off on the bottom but the top looks great. Sale price includes a double trailer. I think $2,800 is a fair price but Im open to reasonable offers.



This ski has been a ton of fun but I dont ride it enough.



UMI Steering set up

billet start button and finger throttle.

ODI grips.

New seat cover.

Hydroturf mats

All cooling and fuel lines replaced during conversion.

Inside of hull was cleaned and painted during conversion

AGM Battery

Carburetors rebuilt and re-jetted

Motor rebuilt during conversion. New pistons, rings and all gaskets.

Flame arrestors with new outerwears.

MSD ignition

Factory pipe (spec 2) with water injection

Pump rebuilt during conversion.

New wear ring

Skat Trak 17/24 Attached Images IMG_1011.JPG (2.11 MB, 10 views)

IMG_1011.JPG (2.11 MB, 10 views) IMG_1012.JPG (2.06 MB, 8 views)

IMG_1012.JPG (2.06 MB, 8 views) IMG_0973.JPG (2.18 MB, 10 views)

IMG_0973.JPG (2.18 MB, 10 views) IMG_1013.JPG (2.44 MB, 7 views)

IMG_1013.JPG (2.44 MB, 7 views) IMG_0978.JPG (1.57 MB, 7 views)

IMG_0978.JPG (1.57 MB, 7 views) IMG_0974.JPG (1.53 MB, 9 views)

IMG_0974.JPG (1.53 MB, 9 views) IMG_0975.JPG (1.77 MB, 7 views)

IMG_0975.JPG (1.77 MB, 7 views) IMG_1014.JPG (2.26 MB, 6 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules