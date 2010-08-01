Up for sale is a custom 1996 seadoo HX thats been converted to the larger 787 engine. The conversion was completed during the winter of 14/15. The build details are documented here. I gutted the hull and built/rebuilt everything from the ground up. Runs great and very dependable. Currently set up for 93 octane pump gas. The exterior paint was on done before I bought it. Its flaking off on the bottom but the top looks great. Sale price includes a double trailer. I think $2,800 is a fair price but Im open to reasonable offers.
This ski has been a ton of fun but I dont ride it enough.
UMI Steering set up
billet start button and finger throttle.
ODI grips.
New seat cover.
Hydroturf mats
All cooling and fuel lines replaced during conversion.
Inside of hull was cleaned and painted during conversion
AGM Battery
Carburetors rebuilt and re-jetted
Motor rebuilt during conversion. New pistons, rings and all gaskets.