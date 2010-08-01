Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 91 650SX, dual SBN small pin 750, footholds, in PHX. $1400 #1 resident guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Mesa AZ Age 35 Posts 812 91 650SX, dual SBN small pin 750, footholds, in PHX. $1400 Selling my 1991 650sx. This ski is loaded.

Mechanical:

-small pin 750

-shaved head 160psi w/ extra water outlet

-Dual SBN40i mikuni carbs from SXR

-big pin dual carb intake w/crossover tube intact.

-650 flywheel and stator [much lighter then 750 flywheel, uses 650 electronics for stock looking engine bay]

-K&N filter pods

-Oil Injection block off

-water drain block off

-Skat 9-17 impellor

-Rend finned Ride plate

-UMI top loader intake grate

-Oem exhaust with divertor manifold and stock pipe mods [port matched manifold to head and to headpipe, filled in and redrilled headpipe internal water outlet, added water bypass to external headpipe, ran stinger water line]

-Rule 500gph electric bilge [factory siphon bilge also hooked up and working]

BODY:

-Rear exhaust

-Footholds

-Hydroturf

-SXR gas cap

-Aftermarket metal handlepole

-0* handlebars

-oem yamaha plastic finger throttle [much more comfy]

-ouri grips

-LANYARD start/stop switch



I've had this ski about 5yrs now and its finally been replaced so no need to hang on to it anymore. Runs great, ready to go. Lake test available on weekends with money. $1400 firm

sx4.pngsx1.jpg00V0V_cvfn0mI11bz_600x450.jpg '91 650sx: SP 771cc,dual SBN40's,650 flywheel, stock pipe mods,ported diverter manifold+headpipe, shaved head 160psi,Rend ride plate, R&D grate, Footholds, MMF aluminum pole, Skat 9-17

'94 Suuuperjet: 718cc, pro tec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI TL grate, stainless impeller, rev footholds, sweet green turf and wrap.

