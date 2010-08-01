|
|
-
sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition
i have a full ebox with a advent ignition and it also comes with the front stator cover with stator
wires from box to stator cover has a quick disconect
can get pictures if anyones interested
make offer don't need it or will trade for some sxr1100 goodies
-
resident guru
Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition
What programming is the Advent? T3 Billet version?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition
IMG_0575.JPGIMG_0576.JPGIMG_0575.JPGIMG_0576.JPG
not very good oh here don't know how to post photos off my mac.
-
Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition
looks like it posted good. shoot me some offers
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition
The D program # is on the side of the advent. Can't see it in the pics.
-
Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules