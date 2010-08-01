Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location michigan Posts 8 sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition i have a full ebox with a advent ignition and it also comes with the front stator cover with stator



wires from box to stator cover has a quick disconect



can get pictures if anyones interested



make offer don't need it or will trade for some sxr1100 goodies #2 resident guru Join Date May 2012 Location NorCal Age 40 Posts 854 Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition What programming is the Advent? T3 Billet version?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location michigan Posts 8 Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition IMG_0575.JPGIMG_0576.JPGIMG_0575.JPGIMG_0576.JPG



not very good oh here don't know how to post photos off my mac. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location michigan Posts 8 Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition looks like it posted good. shoot me some offers #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 321 Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition The D program # is on the side of the advent. Can't see it in the pics. '04 SXR



