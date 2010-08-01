pxctoday

  Today, 05:16 PM #1
    kchartier21
    PWCToday Newbie
    sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition

    i have a full ebox with a advent ignition and it also comes with the front stator cover with stator

    wires from box to stator cover has a quick disconect

    can get pictures if anyones interested

    make offer don't need it or will trade for some sxr1100 goodies
  Today, 05:47 PM #2
    Mulefoot
    Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition

    What programming is the Advent? T3 Billet version?


  Today, 06:14 PM #3
    kchartier21
    Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition

    IMG_0575.JPGIMG_0576.JPGIMG_0575.JPGIMG_0576.JPG

    not very good oh here don't know how to post photos off my mac.
  Today, 06:16 PM #4
    kchartier21
    Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition

    looks like it posted good. shoot me some offers
  Today, 06:21 PM #5
    josh977
    Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition

    The D program # is on the side of the advent. Can't see it in the pics.
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
  Today, 06:44 PM #6
    Supdood
    Re: sxr800 EBOX with advent ignition

    Pm sent
