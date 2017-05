Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MRD fuel injection 800 NorCal #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2008 Location Danville, Ca Posts 517 MRD fuel injection 800 NorCal MRD fuel injection for the Kawasaki SXR 800 motor.

Smooth butterflies.

Smooth fuel pump.

Extra fuel pump gear.

I bought this from a running SXR 800.

I have never used it. This MRD has been in storage since 2007.

After payment is received, I will provide a tracking number within 24 hours (excluding holidays and weekends).

$700 plus shipping from 94526.



























Last edited by Limitedski; Today at 04:09 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) kchartier21 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules