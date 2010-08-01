Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: MRD fuel injection 1100 Like New NorCal #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2008 Location Danville, Ca Posts 517 MRD fuel injection 1100 Like New NorCal MRD mechanical fuel injection. Located in Northern California.

It has 10 hours of use.

Came off of Kawasaki 1100zxi. Works great. The previous owner was selling his zxi and pulled this off as it wouldn't bring any value to his ski. I purchased this in 2007 and it has been in storage ever since.

It's time to let it go.

Comes with original instructions.

Extra fuel pump gear.

Extra cover for the fuel pump.

Fuel pump is smooth.

Butterflies are smooth.

Everything to make it run as far as I know.

Everything in the picture is what you will get.

As with all my items for sale you will receive a tracking number within 24 hours of me receiving payment (excluding holidays and weekends).

$900 plus shipping from 94526































