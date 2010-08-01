pxctoday

  Today, 02:53 PM #1
    Limitedski
    I dream skis Limitedski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    Danville, Ca
    Posts
    517

    MRD fuel injection 1100 Like New NorCal

    MRD mechanical fuel injection. Located in Northern California.
    It has 10 hours of use.
    Came off of Kawasaki 1100zxi. Works great. The previous owner was selling his zxi and pulled this off as it wouldn't bring any value to his ski. I purchased this in 2007 and it has been in storage ever since.
    It's time to let it go.
    Comes with original instructions.
    Extra fuel pump gear.
    Extra cover for the fuel pump.
    Fuel pump is smooth.
    Butterflies are smooth.
    Everything to make it run as far as I know.
    Everything in the picture is what you will get.
    As with all my items for sale you will receive a tracking number within 24 hours of me receiving payment (excluding holidays and weekends).
    $900 plus shipping from 94526















  Today, 03:20 PM #2
    Limitedski
    I dream skis Limitedski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    Danville, Ca
    Posts
    517

    Re: MRD fuel injection 1100 Like New NorCal

    *Edit* The instructions are on the metering valve.
