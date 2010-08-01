pxctoday

  Today, 02:27 PM #1
    raven007
    Foam for keel repair on FX hull

    So i have this FX140 hull I am fixing (the one in my other engine thread). Yanking the engine and flipping it over to do the work. I know doing a completely external repair isn't ideal, but I am not too crazy about cutting the inner hull either. I plan to use a 36 grit flap wheel on a grinder to do my prep work for the first lamination and go with four or five laminations of 1708 biax and possibly finish out with some kevlar tape (if I can find it in my stash) to make me feel better (I know it doesn't really make a lot of sense to do this...). If I can't find it I will just finish with the biax and fair it in with west 405 or equivalent. It appears to have ground through the keel into the foam from either beaching or a really bad trailer setup. So its gonna be a bit soggy, even though i have had a couple of 500 watt halogens on it when i am at home for a few days. I know there isnt very much foam in there between the inner liner and the outer hull. I will attempt to dry it out as best as I can but I will need to build some of it back up. Should I dig out the nasty and pour with 2 pound or 4 pound? Go ghetto and great stuff it? (kidding)
  Today, 02:33 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Foam for keel repair on FX hull

    4lb don't even waste your time with 2lb or great stuff
  Today, 02:59 PM #3
    raven007
    Re: Foam for keel repair on FX hull

    Cool. Kinda what i was thinking but I haven't done a whole lot of work on double hulls.
