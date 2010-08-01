|
JS550 Cooling Upgrade?
Hey everyone, I've been rebuilding an '85 JS550 all winter and I'm just about ready to drop it in the water. I'm still a little unsure of whether I need to upgrade my cooling system or not and I was wondering if you guys could give some input on whether the stock system will be enough or not.
Mod list:
- PP 550 bored .5 mil over
- mild port and polish (widened exhaust and intake ports 2mm/side)
- shaved head, 155ish psi
- Kerker full pipe (looks like it at least. No branding on it)
- SBN 44
I'm in northern CA and riding 70-80 degree water depending on how late the season is. Is this setup going to work for me or do I need to go bigger? Thanks for the help
