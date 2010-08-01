Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Cooling Upgrade? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 20 JS550 Cooling Upgrade? Hey everyone, I've been rebuilding an '85 JS550 all winter and I'm just about ready to drop it in the water. I'm still a little unsure of whether I need to upgrade my cooling system or not and I was wondering if you guys could give some input on whether the stock system will be enough or not.



Mod list:

- PP 550 bored .5 mil over

- mild port and polish (widened exhaust and intake ports 2mm/side)

- shaved head, 155ish psi

- Kerker full pipe (looks like it at least. No branding on it)

- SBN 44



I'm in northern CA and riding 70-80 degree water depending on how late the season is. Is this setup going to work for me or do I need to go bigger? Thanks for the help

