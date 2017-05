Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: R&D Water Injection, $125 shipped #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 320 R&D Water Injection, $125 shipped $125 shipped. Tested for function last summer, performed great. The solenoid threads into the billet housing, nice clean setup. One jumper pin is broken.



20170502_065425.jpg

20170502_065346.jpg

20170502_065332.jpg20170502_065353.jpg '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,197 Re: R&D Water Injection, $125 shipped What number pin is the broken one? What ski did you test it on? -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 320 Re: R&D Water Injection, $125 shipped Sold '04 SXR



