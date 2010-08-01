Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 GSX Limited Lubrication system question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Atlanta Posts 1 1998 GSX Limited Lubrication system question I recently bought a non running 98 Sea Doo GSX limited and am working on fixing it up. while looking it over I noticed that the lubrication system seems different than what is shown in the shop manual. I have attached pictures to illustrate the differences. First it looks like the return line from the crankcase has been capped. Second it looks like there is only one line coming out of the bottom of the tank as opposed to two. The one line i can see does appear to be connected to a oil filter so I'm guessing it is for the oil injection. If anyone could give me any in site as too why this would have been done i would appreciate it.

Oil Line.JPGCapped Oil return.JPG

Lastly and as a side note I got a little ham fisted removing the Carb and accidently broke the neck off of where the fuel line attaches. Does anyone know were I can buy a replacement for this connector so that I don not have to buy a whole new carburetor.

