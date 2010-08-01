Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Houston's Premier Two-Stroke Engine Machinist Specializing in Jetskis and Motorcycles #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 378 Houston's Premier Two-Stroke Engine Machinist Specializing in Jetskis and Motorcycles It took me two years to find this Guy in Houston...I'm sharing this so you too can have your work done locally.



Rea Machine Shop specializes in machine work for Jetski and Motorcycle Two-Stroke Engines.



Kerry can:



Bore, Hone and Chamfer Cylinders. He has a proper Boring Bar and Stand



Port and Polish Cylinders (Pump Gas or Race Gas)



Resleeve Cylinders



Custom modify Pistons: shave Tops, trim Skirts, drill Holes, etc. (e.g. Wiseco Honda CR500 Piston for DASA 850 - 89mm Engine)



Deck Cylinder Blocks and Heads plus machine Domes and Squish Bands



Remove broken Studs and Bolts. Repair stripped Threads



Re-Pitch Impellers



Modify and Weld Exhaust Pipes. Machine Exhaust Manifolds for Conversion projects (e.g. Kaw 1100 to SXR Hull)



Machine Crankcases to accept Big Bore Pistons (e.g. machine Yam 701 Crankcases to accept 760 Top End)



Repair/Weld cracked Crankcases



