|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Houston's Premier Two-Stroke Engine Machinist Specializing in Jetskis and Motorcycles
It took me two years to find this Guy in Houston...I'm sharing this so you too can have your work done locally.
Rea Machine Shop specializes in machine work for Jetski and Motorcycle Two-Stroke Engines.
Kerry can:
Bore, Hone and Chamfer Cylinders. He has a proper Boring Bar and Stand
Port and Polish Cylinders (Pump Gas or Race Gas)
Resleeve Cylinders
Custom modify Pistons: shave Tops, trim Skirts, drill Holes, etc. (e.g. Wiseco Honda CR500 Piston for DASA 850 - 89mm Engine)
Deck Cylinder Blocks and Heads plus machine Domes and Squish Bands
Remove broken Studs and Bolts. Repair stripped Threads
Re-Pitch Impellers
Modify and Weld Exhaust Pipes. Machine Exhaust Manifolds for Conversion projects (e.g. Kaw 1100 to SXR Hull)
Machine Crankcases to accept Big Bore Pistons (e.g. machine Yam 701 Crankcases to accept 760 Top End)
Repair/Weld cracked Crankcases
Odd Custom Jobs - Just ask Him for a QuoteKerry Rea Machine Shop Business Card.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules