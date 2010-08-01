pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:29 PM #1
    pharmacist25
    pharmacist25 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Charlottesville
    Age
    44
    Posts
    19

    99 GSX 951 Limited - need help

    I just got this 951 GSX 99 Limited. We took it out and ran it full throttle for a few minutes then it gradually started losing power until finally it would not stay running. This happened over course of about 5 minutes. Sat and waited a few minutes then got it started back up so I could get back to dock. Fuel lines have been done. Carb is questionable so I know I need to do that along with fuel selector valve. Does anything here jump out at anyone as to what could be wrong?
    Have not tried to turnover since getting back home.

    I read somewhere about water spraying from exhaust manifold gasket being a possibility?

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:20 PM #2
    pwgsx
    pwgsx is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home pwgsx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    DFW- Texas
    Age
    35
    Posts
    2,655

    Re: 99 GSX 951 Limited - need help

    First check compression, replace fuel lines, fuel selector and clean carbs with genuine rebuild kits. Make sure acc pump is squirting in both carbs ( although this was not your issue ). Take it out and see what it does, you can remove the seat and look for water while riding. You never want to ride a ski with questionable carbs.
    Last edited by pwgsx; Today at 02:21 PM.
    16 RXP-X 300
    JS 550 with 650 Conversion

    04 RXP - w/mods - SOLD
    99 GSX Limited #1- SOLD
    99 GSX Limited #2- SOLD
    96 XP- SOLD
    95 XP- SOLD
    94 750sx- w/mods- SOLD
    94 SN Superjet- w/mods- SOLD
    04 Speedster 200 -SOLD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. 2strokesmoke

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 