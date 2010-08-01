I just got this 951 GSX 99 Limited. We took it out and ran it full throttle for a few minutes then it gradually started losing power until finally it would not stay running. This happened over course of about 5 minutes. Sat and waited a few minutes then got it started back up so I could get back to dock. Fuel lines have been done. Carb is questionable so I know I need to do that along with fuel selector valve. Does anything here jump out at anyone as to what could be wrong?
Have not tried to turnover since getting back home.
I read somewhere about water spraying from exhaust manifold gasket being a possibility?
Thanks