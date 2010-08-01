pxctoday

  Today, 12:10 PM #1
    Sjorge3442
    Dual 38 SBN's on a 760 - Possible?

    Since I've owned my 760 raider its had a single 44 and I've hated it. It never really had a solid top end and damn thing wont run at WOT, only 7/8 throttle regardless of what I do jetting wise. I've been in the market for dual 44's, but they are much harder to come by, but come across a TON of 38's. Is it a bad idea to run dual 38's on the 760? I imagine some jetting differences should get my in the ball part, but I wanted to check first. I found a 10 year old thread here about 38's on a 760 and it seems like someone had success running with the following jetting:

    Should I grab some 38's or should I keep looking for 44's?
  Today, 12:46 PM #2
    Quinc
    Re: Dual 38 SBN's on a 760 - Possible?

    Your single 44 should be fine, dual 38s would be good, dual 44's would be best. What is your current jetting and pop off on your 44?
  Today, 12:55 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Dual 38 SBN's on a 760 - Possible?

    Dual 38's will run tight and crispy on a 760 engine.

    You'll need the yamaha 62T 38mm intake manifold which will bolt directly to the 62T crankcases.

    The extra pulse nipple can be capped and the 38's won't need to be messed with.

    But if you want to use dual pulse lines, somehow a second (external?) fuel pump needs to be added to one of the carbs.
  Today, 12:59 PM #4
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Dual 38 SBN's on a 760 - Possible?

    FYI a 760 engine is just a dual-pulse overbored 701 engine with taller ports.

    Since it's a Runabout, the rear cylinder/carb should be set to run richer than the front cylinder/carb.

    Also comes with a OEM big dry pipe...
  Today, 01:35 PM #5
    Sjorge3442
    Re: Dual 38 SBN's on a 760 - Possible?

    I spent about 6 weekends in 2014 trying to dial in the single 44 and I couldnt get it set. I don't have my specs in front of me, but all I know is I got it running really good from idle to 7/8 throttle and was OK with that after all the stress and learned to live with it. Its the ski my gf rides, so its been a while since I rode it more than 5 min but I'd like to get it running 100%. I'll pull the carb this weekend and check all specs and report back. Any idea of a ballpark jetting ?

