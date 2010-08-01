Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Dual 38 SBN's on a 760 - Possible? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location United States Age 27 Posts 25 Dual 38 SBN's on a 760 - Possible? Since I've owned my 760 raider its had a single 44 and I've hated it. It never really had a solid top end and damn thing wont run at WOT, only 7/8 throttle regardless of what I do jetting wise. I've been in the market for dual 44's, but they are much harder to come by, but come across a TON of 38's. Is it a bad idea to run dual 38's on the 760? I imagine some jetting differences should get my in the ball part, but I wanted to check first. I found a 10 year old thread here about 38's on a 760 and it seems like someone had success running with the following jetting:



80 pilot

135 main

2.0 n/s 19 psi pop off



Should I grab some 38's or should I keep looking for 44's? '97 STX 1100

'96 760 Raider #2 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,728 Blog Entries 1 Re: Dual 38 SBN's on a 760 - Possible? Your single 44 should be fine, dual 38s would be good, dual 44's would be best. What is your current jetting and pop off on your 44? triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 378 Re: Dual 38 SBN's on a 760 - Possible? Dual 38's will run tight and crispy on a 760 engine.



You'll need the yamaha 62T 38mm intake manifold which will bolt directly to the 62T crankcases.



The extra pulse nipple can be capped and the 38's won't need to be messed with.



But if you want to use dual pulse lines, somehow a second (external?) fuel pump needs to be added to one of the carbs. Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 12:55 PM . #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 378 Re: Dual 38 SBN's on a 760 - Possible? FYI a 760 engine is just a dual-pulse overbored 701 engine with taller ports.



Since it's a Runabout, the rear cylinder/carb should be set to run richer than the front cylinder/carb.



Also comes with a OEM big dry pipe... #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location United States Age 27 Posts 25 Re: Dual 38 SBN's on a 760 - Possible? Originally Posted by Quinc Originally Posted by Your single 44 should be fine, dual 38s would be good, dual 44's would be best. What is your current jetting and pop off on your 44?



Sent from my Nexus 6 using Tapatalk '97 STX 1100

'96 760 Raider

