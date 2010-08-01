Since I've owned my 760 raider its had a single 44 and I've hated it. It never really had a solid top end and damn thing wont run at WOT, only 7/8 throttle regardless of what I do jetting wise. I've been in the market for dual 44's, but they are much harder to come by, but come across a TON of 38's. Is it a bad idea to run dual 38's on the 760? I imagine some jetting differences should get my in the ball part, but I wanted to check first. I found a 10 year old thread here about 38's on a 760 and it seems like someone had success running with the following jetting:
80 pilot
135 main
2.0 n/s 19 psi pop off
Should I grab some 38's or should I keep looking for 44's?