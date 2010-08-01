|
Wtb RN Superjet 701
Looking for a clean superjet for summer in the California area. Let me know what you have. Text me (209)712-1334.
PWCToday Guru
Re: Wtb RN Superjet 701
Have one of Terra Lahos baby blue limiteds , the fast one with the daisys on it , patina race boat with all the goodies
Re: Wtb RN Superjet 701
Price?
