Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650SX (1987) fuel/choke knobs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 52 Posts 3 Kawasaki 650SX (1987) fuel/choke knobs Recently bought a '87 650SX. The fuel and choke knobs are missing the set screws. I've run through all of the loose screws I own to find the correct size but haven't had any luck. I don't want to cross thread the posts by continually trying to run screws in the holes. Does anyone know the size screw that it takes or where to buy them. Many thanks! - Jim Attached Images 20170425_193046.jpg (1.61 MB, 1 views) 2001 Waverunner XLT 800

