Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hi all! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Cincinnati, OH Age 37 Posts 4 Hi all! Hey guys, Chad in Cincinnati. Signed up after using the site to help pick out my first ski last year, 91 WR650. Wanted reliability and simplicity, and not too fast for the kids. Use it at Dale Hollow, Ohio River, and in small rivers around here. Picking up another project one tomorrow! Love those old two-smokes! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,728 Re: Hi all! Welcome to the site Chad. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules