Thread: Hi all!

  Today, 10:00 AM #1
    montagc
    Hi all!

    Hey guys, Chad in Cincinnati. Signed up after using the site to help pick out my first ski last year, 91 WR650. Wanted reliability and simplicity, and not too fast for the kids. Use it at Dale Hollow, Ohio River, and in small rivers around here. Picking up another project one tomorrow! Love those old two-smokes!
  Today, 10:38 AM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Re: Hi all!

    Welcome to the site Chad.
