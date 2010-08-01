Thread: Hi all!

|
|
-
Hi all!
Hey guys, Chad in Cincinnati. Signed up after using the site to help pick out my first ski last year, 91 WR650. Wanted reliability and simplicity, and not too fast for the kids. Use it at Dale Hollow, Ohio River, and in small rivers around here. Picking up another project one tomorrow! Love those old two-smokes!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Hi all!
Welcome to the site Chad.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules