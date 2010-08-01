Listed is my 2007 Yamaha Superjet Fixed Steer Superjet. Sale includes the stock hood and pole so you can switch back if desired. This is a freshwater only ski that I have meticulously maintained, still on stock bore with perfect compression.
Tom21 Fixed Steer Hood
UMI Steering
Pro Taper Carmichael bars
OEM hood
Stock pole cut back 3.5"
X-metal Steering
Straight bars
ODI Grips
Factory Limited pipe
10/16 Hooker
12 vein Mag Pump
Stubby Cone
True dual cooling with stock bilge intact
Rule 500 bilge
MSD enhancer
Lightened flywheel
ADA Head w/ 35cc domes
Riva Flame arresstors
Blowsion Klowner Footholds
Dual ratchet straps
Thrust adj. hood latch
Etc.