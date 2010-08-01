pxctoday

  Today, 09:52 AM
    kawa86guy
    Join Date
    Feb 2012
    Location
    Columbia, SC
    Posts
    183

    2007 Yamaha Superjet Fixed Steer w/ Pole hood

    Listed is my 2007 Yamaha Superjet Fixed Steer Superjet. Sale includes the stock hood and pole so you can switch back if desired. This is a freshwater only ski that I have meticulously maintained, still on stock bore with perfect compression.

    Tom21 Fixed Steer Hood
    UMI Steering
    Pro Taper Carmichael bars
    OEM hood
    Stock pole cut back 3.5"
    X-metal Steering
    Straight bars
    ODI Grips
    Factory Limited pipe
    10/16 Hooker
    12 vein Mag Pump
    Stubby Cone
    True dual cooling with stock bilge intact
    Rule 500 bilge
    MSD enhancer
    Lightened flywheel
    ADA Head w/ 35cc domes
    Riva Flame arresstors
    Blowsion Klowner Footholds
    Dual ratchet straps
    Thrust adj. hood latch
    Etc.

    $7500 ready to ride, Keep the ski in Ninety Six, South Carolina on Lake Greenwood but can bring it home to Columbia, SC.
    Changing by the hour...
