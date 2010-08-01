Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 - Carburetor removal? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location AZ Posts 117 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 - Carburetor removal? I am trying to remove the carbs on this Wave Venture 1100. I actually removed the motor out of this ski years ago and before I put it back in I had the carbs installed. Now I'm trying to pull the carbs only to set the pop off adjustment and I'm having a hell of a time. I've removed the bolts from the bottom of the carbs but no go. Am I going to have to pull the motor. What am I missing here? I've looked at the factory service manual and the dealer microfiche but I'm not seeing what I'm missing. The carbs won't even budge let alone come loose... 6 bolts on the bottom of the carbs?



Seemed to be pretty simple task but isn't turning out that way. I'll admit I feel like a bit of a jackass because I rebuilt the entire ski several years ago but I don't remember a lot of it. And, I installed the engine with the carbs on it so I never had to take the carbs off without the engine being out.



All help is much appreciated! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,143 Re: 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 - Carburetor removal? Have you removed flame arrester base and the 2x10MM carb bracket bolts

Then 6x12mm carb to intake bolts

If the 2 brace bolts and 6 carb to intake bolts are out carbs should come off - Did you install the carbs last time or had someone do it? - Did you or they use gasket sealer - If yes some prying between carbs and cylinder may be needed to break the seal.

http://www.shopsbt.com/pdfs/y11001200npv.pdf Last edited by don37725; Today at 01:27 AM .

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules