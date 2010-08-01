I am trying to remove the carbs on this Wave Venture 1100. I actually removed the motor out of this ski years ago and before I put it back in I had the carbs installed. Now I'm trying to pull the carbs only to set the pop off adjustment and I'm having a hell of a time. I've removed the bolts from the bottom of the carbs but no go. Am I going to have to pull the motor. What am I missing here? I've looked at the factory service manual and the dealer microfiche but I'm not seeing what I'm missing. The carbs won't even budge let alone come loose... 6 bolts on the bottom of the carbs?
Seemed to be pretty simple task but isn't turning out that way. I'll admit I feel like a bit of a jackass because I rebuilt the entire ski several years ago but I don't remember a lot of it. And, I installed the engine with the carbs on it so I never had to take the carbs off without the engine being out.
All help is much appreciated!