  1. Today, 01:03 AM #1
    trxxx250r
    Jul 2014
    AZ
    1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 - Carburetor removal?

    I am trying to remove the carbs on this Wave Venture 1100. I actually removed the motor out of this ski years ago and before I put it back in I had the carbs installed. Now I'm trying to pull the carbs only to set the pop off adjustment and I'm having a hell of a time. I've removed the bolts from the bottom of the carbs but no go. Am I going to have to pull the motor. What am I missing here? I've looked at the factory service manual and the dealer microfiche but I'm not seeing what I'm missing. The carbs won't even budge let alone come loose... 6 bolts on the bottom of the carbs?

    Seemed to be pretty simple task but isn't turning out that way. I'll admit I feel like a bit of a jackass because I rebuilt the entire ski several years ago but I don't remember a lot of it. And, I installed the engine with the carbs on it so I never had to take the carbs off without the engine being out.

    All help is much appreciated!
  2. Today, 01:19 AM #2
    don37725
    Jan 2006
    Smoky Mountains TN
    74
    Re: 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 - Carburetor removal?

    Have you removed flame arrester base and the 2x10MM carb bracket bolts
    Then 6x12mm carb to intake bolts
    If the 2 brace bolts and 6 carb to intake bolts are out carbs should come off - Did you install the carbs last time or had someone do it? - Did you or they use gasket sealer - If yes some prying between carbs and cylinder may be needed to break the seal.
    http://www.shopsbt.com/pdfs/y11001200npv.pdf
