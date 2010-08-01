Cylinder was ported by Vey's Motorsports in San Diego for racing/buoy chasing.
I haven't measured them, but the pistons that came out of the cylinder appear to be in good shape and the motor ran fine and made good compression when it was pulled apart.
Cylinder will come with pistons I pulled out as well a brand new set of 82.5mm wisecos. (will have pictures of these at a later date)
I am not sure what all this is worth, but I will start the ask at $850 shipped, PP sent as a gift or other direct transfer through Chase or BofA.