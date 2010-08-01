Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ported SXR Cylinder #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2003 Location South OC, CA Age 32 Posts 3,030 Ported SXR Cylinder Cylinder was ported by Vey's Motorsports in San Diego for racing/buoy chasing.



I haven't measured them, but the pistons that came out of the cylinder appear to be in good shape and the motor ran fine and made good compression when it was pulled apart.



Cylinder will come with pistons I pulled out as well a brand new set of 82.5mm wisecos. (will have pictures of these at a later date)



I am not sure what all this is worth, but I will start the ask at $850 shipped, PP sent as a gift or other direct transfer through Chase or BofA.











'02 SXi Pro: Factory Limited pipe, ported SXR cyl, SSP stearing system, WORX ride plate, skat trak intake grate, blowsion tubbie II, 3DR SS hull extensions, 3DR trued hull, 3DR pump shoe mod, bored pump nozzle



'92 X2: Mostly stock, except for the 750



'91 X2: #718 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules