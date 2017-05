Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 GP1300R Riva Race edition question. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2010 Location Missouri Age 41 Posts 171 2004 GP1300R Riva Race edition question. I am about to purchase a 2004 GP1300R RRE.



My question is this..



Do they need power valve updating? Everything else about them seems to be updated. I am taking an inspection camera with me to make sure the various ride plate inserts have all been re enforced so none of the bolts can pull through the hull.



Any other caveats I should watch out for?



Thanks,

J Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules