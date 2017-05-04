Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting two raiders #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 220 Parting two raiders One 94, one 95.

Engines, pumps, and half shafts, basically all of the good stuff is spoken for.

This part out is to give people an opportunity to get the small misc parts and trim for their skis before I take them to the dump.

Neither have titles.





Comment or pm your needs.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules