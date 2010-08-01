|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1997 Yamaha Wave Venture 760 starter problems
Question: Was getting Ski ready for summer, Installed Battery, fresh gas, went to start and it turned over about 8 times, no start. choked it and then hit starter button. just whines, no crank. I checked battery, Solenoid (both Good). Starter Motor spins but doesn't crank. I'm Leaning towards either Bendix or Starter gear broke. Thoughts? Last question. Do I need to Take out Tank to Pull Flywheel to get Bendix off if that is it, or can I get Puller in there without removing tank? Any and All Info Appreciated.
Thanks,
Nitrous
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 1997 Yamaha Wave Venture 760 starter problems
Bad Bendix. Need to remove Flywheel to get to it.
If your flywheel puller will fit 'tween the tank and the flywheel, then you don't have to remove the tank; so see if the puller will fit first...
You will need to prevent the crank from spinning while loosening the flywheel nut; flywheel holding tool Flywheel Lock Tool Yamaha.pngis best, but you could also stuff small rope down the Magneto spark plug hole to jam the piston.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules