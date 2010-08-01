Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 Yamaha Wave Venture 760 starter problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Louisville, ky Posts 2 1997 Yamaha Wave Venture 760 starter problems Question: Was getting Ski ready for summer, Installed Battery, fresh gas, went to start and it turned over about 8 times, no start. choked it and then hit starter button. just whines, no crank. I checked battery, Solenoid (both Good). Starter Motor spins but doesn't crank. I'm Leaning towards either Bendix or Starter gear broke. Thoughts? Last question. Do I need to Take out Tank to Pull Flywheel to get Bendix off if that is it, or can I get Puller in there without removing tank? Any and All Info Appreciated.

Thanks,

Nitrous







#2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 375 Re: 1997 Yamaha Wave Venture 760 starter problems Bad Bendix. Need to remove Flywheel to get to it.



If your flywheel puller will fit 'tween the tank and the flywheel, then you don't have to remove the tank; so see if the puller will fit first...



You will need to prevent the crank from spinning while loosening the flywheel nut; flywheel holding tool Flywheel Lock Tool Yamaha.pngis best, but you could also stuff small rope down the Magneto spark plug hole to jam the piston. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules