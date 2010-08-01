pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:22 PM
    nitrous93
    nitrous93 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie nitrous93's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Louisville, ky
    Posts
    2

    1997 Yamaha Wave Venture 760 starter problems

    Question: Was getting Ski ready for summer, Installed Battery, fresh gas, went to start and it turned over about 8 times, no start. choked it and then hit starter button. just whines, no crank. I checked battery, Solenoid (both Good). Starter Motor spins but doesn't crank. I'm Leaning towards either Bendix or Starter gear broke. Thoughts? Last question. Do I need to Take out Tank to Pull Flywheel to get Bendix off if that is it, or can I get Puller in there without removing tank? Any and All Info Appreciated.
    Thanks,
    Nitrous



  Yesterday, 10:40 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    375

    Re: 1997 Yamaha Wave Venture 760 starter problems

    Bad Bendix. Need to remove Flywheel to get to it.

    If your flywheel puller will fit 'tween the tank and the flywheel, then you don't have to remove the tank; so see if the puller will fit first...

    You will need to prevent the crank from spinning while loosening the flywheel nut; flywheel holding tool Flywheel Lock Tool Yamaha.pngis best, but you could also stuff small rope down the Magneto spark plug hole to jam the piston.
