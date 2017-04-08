Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Balance a flywheel #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 18 Posts 32 Balance a flywheel At work I have access to a lathe and I had a couple extra 440/550 flywheels laying around. So why not try and lighten one myself? Sounds like a terrible idea right!

My only problem is that these are not true from the factory because the hardened hub is rivited to the main rotating mass holding the magnets and is impossible to put on perfectly. To compensate they drill the mass as close to outside to balance the rotating mass as not to destroy the crank.

When it is setup on the lathe the hub becomes perfectly true and the main structure is not.

So now I must be out of balance. Anyone have a good trick to balance these things? I have a feeling my $6 lawnmower blade balancer didn't cut it.

I know there are some experianced machinists lurking this forum.



20170408_171404.jpg

20170408_171410.jpg '79 JS440(550 swap) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,203 Re: Balance a flywheel How about an old wheel balancer? The bubble style doesn't lie. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules