  Yesterday, 09:46 PM #1
    Kansan
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Shawnee Kansas
    Age
    18
    Posts
    32

    Balance a flywheel

    At work I have access to a lathe and I had a couple extra 440/550 flywheels laying around. So why not try and lighten one myself? Sounds like a terrible idea right!
    My only problem is that these are not true from the factory because the hardened hub is rivited to the main rotating mass holding the magnets and is impossible to put on perfectly. To compensate they drill the mass as close to outside to balance the rotating mass as not to destroy the crank.
    When it is setup on the lathe the hub becomes perfectly true and the main structure is not.
    So now I must be out of balance. Anyone have a good trick to balance these things? I have a feeling my $6 lawnmower blade balancer didn't cut it.
    I know there are some experianced machinists lurking this forum.

    20170408_171404.jpg
    20170408_171410.jpg
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
  Yesterday, 11:45 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,203

    Re: Balance a flywheel

    How about an old wheel balancer? The bubble style doesn't lie.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
