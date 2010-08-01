|
|
-
Jettribe "Best of the West" to be livestreamed this weeked!
For those that can't make it out to the Blue Water Resort & Casino in Parker, AZ this weekend, you can tune in and catch all the race action from the comfort of your home as the race will be livestreamed on www.surfrat.tv
Saturday racing at 10:00 am
Sunday racing at 9:00 am
Enjoy the show!
Ross Wallach, Race Director
RPM RACING ENTERPRISES
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules