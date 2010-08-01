Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jettribe "Best of the West" to be livestreamed this weeked! #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 691 Jettribe "Best of the West" to be livestreamed this weeked! For those that can't make it out to the Blue Water Resort & Casino in Parker, AZ this weekend, you can tune in and catch all the race action from the comfort of your home as the race will be livestreamed on www.surfrat.tv



Saturday racing at 10:00 am

Sunday racing at 9:00 am



Enjoy the show!



Ross Wallach, Race Director

