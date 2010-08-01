Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: pre 08 SJ steering cable #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Ny Posts 77 pre 08 SJ steering cable wtb pre 08 SJ steering cable. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Ny Posts 77 Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable need's to be new #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2006 Location fair oaks,ca Posts 177 Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable How are you going to make it fit your 2009 superjet steering. I know the reason for the mod but it's not a direct replacement. #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Ny Posts 77 Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable my mechanic told me to do it. we are buying a couple of things. do u have 1? #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,088 Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable PM hellcat66 he has a new oem one in the box. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

