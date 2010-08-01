pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:10 PM #1
    Maxyb13
    Maxyb13 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Ny
    Posts
    77

    pre 08 SJ steering cable

    wtb pre 08 SJ steering cable.
  Yesterday, 09:25 PM #2
    Maxyb13
    Maxyb13 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Ny
    Posts
    77

    Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable

    need's to be new
  Yesterday, 09:31 PM #3
    fx1dave
    fx1dave is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    fair oaks,ca
    Posts
    177

    Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable

    How are you going to make it fit your 2009 superjet steering. I know the reason for the mod but it's not a direct replacement.
  Yesterday, 09:36 PM #4
    Maxyb13
    Maxyb13 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Ny
    Posts
    77

    Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable

    my mechanic told me to do it. we are buying a couple of things. do u have 1?
  Yesterday, 11:21 PM #5
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,088

    Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable

    PM hellcat66 he has a new oem one in the box.
