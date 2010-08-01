|
pre 08 SJ steering cable
wtb pre 08 SJ steering cable.
Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable
Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable
How are you going to make it fit your 2009 superjet steering. I know the reason for the mod but it's not a direct replacement.
Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable
my mechanic told me to do it. we are buying a couple of things. do u have 1?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: pre 08 SJ steering cable
PM hellcat66 he has a new oem one in the box.
