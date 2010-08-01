Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki 650 pump rebuild seals drag #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Washington Age 30 Posts 31 kawasaki 650 pump rebuild seals drag I pulled my X2 pump to clean up the vanes, replace the bearings, install a 10/16 hooker, and install a TBM stuffer. For the first go, I installed the front bearing first, according to a youtube video I found... of course, as soon as I went to install the rear bearing I discovered... THE OUTER BEARING RACE STOPS WITHIN THE PUMP DO NOT MATCH THE LENGTH OF THE BEARING SPACER AND YOU MUST INSTALL THE REAR BEARING FIRST... AND THAT IF YOU DO THE WRONG ORDER YOU DESTROY THE FRONT BEARING GETTING IT BACK OUT...



Anyway, rant sort of over. I waited another few days for another set of fresh bearings. This time I was careful to install the rear first, then the spacer, then the front. All seemed to be going well. I installed the seals and greased 'em up pretty well in the process. Installed the second spacer, replaced the o-rings on the impeller shaft, installed the impeller shaft, tightened down the impeller.



I noticed a decent amount of new drag on the impeller when spinning. Pretty defeated, I called it a night. Today I pulled things apart to look for the culprit. It seems the little spacer spinning within the seals is what is causing this drag. Is this normal? Do the seals eventually "break-in" a bit and allow the impeller shaft to spin more freely? In diagnosing and reassembling it seems the drag has reduced a little, but not significantly (and could even just be that the grease isn't as cold as last night....). Anybody have any experience with being surprised at the drag on the impeller shaft after a rebuild and then finding it sort-of "wore itself in"? I really don't want to seal this thing into my hull and find that I continue to lose like several percent (or something) of my horsepower because the seals are dragging...



