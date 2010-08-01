pxctoday

  Today, 07:27 PM #1
    tlnsmarth
    VX110 burning oil...1qt/hr

    First time poster, long time user of this form. I'm hoping someone can help solve the issue I am having with my newly acquired 2005 VX110.

    This thing burns oil... 1qt/hour. It smokes like crazy but only when the rider makes sharp turns. When going straight or taking wide turns it runs great, hits 50mph, no smoke.

    - Oil level is at the right mark (checked after ski was warmed up). After being serviced the previous owner did over fill and there was some left over oil on the air filter.
    - When checking the oil after ski is warmed up there is a lot of smoke or vapor in the oil reservoir
    - No water in oil
    - Compression is as follows: 90, 80, 60, 220 (Could this be caused by stuck valves? Blown head gasket?)
    - 50 hours (2 owner ski, previous owner was elderly woman who let her grandsons use it once a year)
    - Taken to local dealership for service yearly
    - Only been in fresh water

    Any assistance is greatly appreciated. Thanks!
  Today, 07:30 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: VX110 burning oil...1qt/hr

    Whoa 90,80,60,220 something is bad wrong there.
  Today, 07:44 PM #3
    tlnsmarth
    Re: VX110 burning oil...1qt/hr

    Some of the offness could be contributed to my compression gauge (2 Years old, living in bottom drawer of tool box) but the huge variance between cylinders is correct. When I took the ski to our local shop they read 95,53,82,205 (cylinder 2 was 53 and has since increased to 80). 5 hours have been put on the ski since the shops readings.

    Since the compression has changed I’m thinking that some of the valves might be getting freed up but would stuck valves explain the oil consumption?
  Today, 07:46 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: VX110 burning oil...1qt/hr

    No stuck rings maybe
  Today, 08:39 PM #5
    tlnsmarth
    Re: VX110 burning oil...1qt/hr

    Are there any tricks to unstick them without pulling the engine and breaking into the case? Soak wd40 in cylinder or running a sea foam treatment?
