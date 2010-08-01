Attachment 523025Attachment 523026Attachment 523027Attachment 523028
I am downsizing my fleet and this ski has been in storage for the past 3 years, as I ride mostly my red piped 96 blaster.
Here are some details of ski:
1994 Yamaha Waveblaster
- Hull Restored to '96 Graphics and Colors (New, Old stock graphics were used)
- 760 engine with Dual Buckshot 44's, aftermarket flame arresters with outerwears to prevent water ingestion, Factory Drypipe (pretty rare, I think), Girdled R&D head
- Aftermarket Rideplate & Grate (I need to confirm brand),
- Magnum Pump
Hull and paint are in excellent condition with the following exceptions:
- fuel overflowed from filler and damaged paint in small area adjacent to fill cap. I covered with stickers (see picture of the original damage)
- sloppy (but strong) repair of crack on stern of hull above pump under lip/flange. Ski was developing small crack, so I ground out and laid up several layers and went riding. Have yet to come back and finish/paint the repair. (will post pictures of this repair).
As stated, this ski is in storage so I need to remove from storage and go through with fresh fluids, plugs, battery, etc.
Once pulled from storage I will post more pictures of ski and engine.
Ski is located in Mobile, AL
Contact me with any questions:
PM
or
Jsmith5690@icloud.com
or
Call or text: 251-599-8076