I am downsizing my fleet and this ski has been in storage for the past 3 years, as I ride mostly my red piped 96 blaster.

Here are some details of ski:



1994 Yamaha Waveblaster

Hull Restored to '96 Graphics and Colors (New, Old stock graphics were used)

760 engine with Dual Buckshot 44's, aftermarket flame arresters with outerwears to prevent water ingestion, Factory Drypipe (pretty rare, I think), Girdled R&D head

Aftermarket Rideplate & Grate (I need to confirm brand),

Magnum Pump



Hull and paint are in excellent condition with the following exceptions:

fuel overflowed from filler and damaged paint in small area adjacent to fill cap. I covered with stickers (see picture of the original damage)

sloppy (but strong) repair of crack on stern of hull above pump under lip/flange. Ski was developing small crack, so I ground out and laid up several layers and went riding. Have yet to come back and finish/paint the repair. (will post pictures of this repair).



As stated, this ski is in storage so I need to remove from storage and go through with fresh fluids, plugs, battery, etc.

Once pulled from storage I will post more pictures of ski and engine.

Ski is located in Mobile, AL



Contact me with any questions:

PM

or

Jsmith5690@icloud.com

or

Call or text: 251-599-8076 __________________________

'96 Blaster--Riva Red Pipe, UMI Bars/Steering, Protec Plate, R&D Grate, JetTrim Seat

'94 Blaster--Restored to '96 OEM Graphics and Colors, 760 engine, Dual Buckshot 44's, Factory Drypipe, Factory Pipe Waterbox, Rideplate & Grate, Hydroturf Mats,Magnum Pump

'95 FX-1--"Real" FX1 B-Pipe, Ride Plate, Intake Grate

'84 JS440--w/550 engine, Custom Paint, Kerker Wetpipe, SuperTrapp, UMI Bars Turnplate & Trigger, OP Nozzle and Steering Nozzle

'96 GTX

'94 XP

Trinity Epic X-2

