4 Place Karavan JetSki trailer with Box -- Mass - $1200
2 to 4 Place Galvanized Karavan JetSki trailer
Bunks can be adjusted to hold anywhere from 2 to 4 Jet skis. Currently Set up for 3 standup style jet skis across the back (X2, Superjet, sx, etc) and a beach cart or small sit down (750 SS) in the front behind the box.
Trailer was built in 2012.
Deep Diamond plate aluminum toolbox mounted on a welded box frame (very sturdy).
New wiring and lights.
Fully adjustable bow eye mounts and stainless eyebolts in the back for rear tie downs.
All new pressure treated bunks, carpet, and hardware.
New bearings and tires last season (2016).
Well over $1500 into the build.
Never been in salt water!!
Road ready to haul your skis anywhere.
**Gas Cans, Mounts, and jetski Not included -- Ski is for Sale though
