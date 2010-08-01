Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 4 Place Karavan JetSki trailer with Box -- Mass - $1200 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2011 Location Massachusetts Age 28 Posts 168 4 Place Karavan JetSki trailer with Box -- Mass - $1200 2 to 4 Place Galvanized Karavan JetSki trailer



Bunks can be adjusted to hold anywhere from 2 to 4 Jet skis. Currently Set up for 3 standup style jet skis across the back (X2, Superjet, sx, etc) and a beach cart or small sit down (750 SS) in the front behind the box.



Trailer was built in 2012.

Deep Diamond plate aluminum toolbox mounted on a welded box frame (very sturdy).

New wiring and lights.

Fully adjustable bow eye mounts and stainless eyebolts in the back for rear tie downs.

All new pressure treated bunks, carpet, and hardware.

New bearings and tires last season (2016).

Well over $1500 into the build.



Never been in salt water!!

Road ready to haul your skis anywhere.



**Gas Cans, Mounts, and jetski Not included -- Ski is for Sale though

00U0U_jBtghSIonIV_1200x900.jpg00y0y_d0BRXejqriI_1200x900.jpg00d0d_dlbdo4C0U36_1200x900.jpg00Q0Q_lyQ4CR6WvFa_1200x900.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules