750 sx/800 small pin squish
Hi gang, I would like to know, which squish is safe to use for a 750sx small pin bored .50mm (aprox 800cc). I ask myself because there is always a risk that the engine swallows water. Its not to be good on conecting rod and the rest of the mecanic to have a squish too tight on a ski? Thanks everyone.
