Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: js400 Find #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location San Diego Age 20 Posts 2 js400 Find Found both of these 76 js400's on craigslist in LA for 400$. I got 3 original 400 motors, 2 of them are so clean on the inside that I think they have only been ran once or twice. The motors and skis had been in storage since the early 80's. I've put all 3 motors in the ski and they all started up first crank. I also got 2 buckets full of every original part needed to bring this thing back to bone stock. It had aftermarket grips when i bought it so I swapped for the set of OG grips that were in the buckets(shown in pictures). These parts have all been stored inside this guys garage their whole life. The only thing I have left to do is to paint the bottom back to the original yellow because someone did some patch work on the front (very minor) and decided to respray the bottom half white, sort of ruins the look of the ski. Everything on this ski is original down the turf and all the hardware/bolts. You'll notice i had to put a different gas tank in it just for ease of testing the motors, I have the original i just have to put a filler tube on. The only exception to originality is it has the wrong handle pole bracket, 76's should have a single H slot style bracket so mine is off of a 440 or a pre-86 js550, as they were then painted silver after 85. Let me know what you guys think on the paint and if anyone has a Single slotted H pole bracket that would be killer! Attached Images IMG_0726.JPG (1.82 MB, 7 views)

IMG_0726.JPG (1.82 MB, 7 views) IMG_0727.JPG (1.82 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0727.JPG (1.82 MB, 5 views) IMG_1355.JPG (1.14 MB, 6 views)

IMG_1355.JPG (1.14 MB, 6 views) IMG_1356.JPG (1.64 MB, 5 views)

IMG_1356.JPG (1.64 MB, 5 views) IMG_0741.JPG (1.56 MB, 7 views)

IMG_0741.JPG (1.56 MB, 7 views) IMG_0742.JPG (666.2 KB, 5 views)

IMG_0742.JPG (666.2 KB, 5 views) IMG_0743.JPG (1.12 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0743.JPG (1.12 MB, 5 views) IMG_0747.JPG (2.26 MB, 6 views)

IMG_0747.JPG (2.26 MB, 6 views) IMG_0748.JPG (1.31 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0748.JPG (1.31 MB, 5 views) IMG_0749.JPG (1.48 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0749.JPG (1.48 MB, 5 views) IMG_0750.JPG (1.11 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0750.JPG (1.11 MB, 5 views) IMG_0751.JPG (1.71 MB, 6 views)

IMG_0751.JPG (1.71 MB, 6 views) IMG_0752.JPG (950.2 KB, 5 views)

IMG_0752.JPG (950.2 KB, 5 views) IMG_0753.JPG (1.27 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0753.JPG (1.27 MB, 5 views) IMG_0754.JPG (1.45 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0754.JPG (1.45 MB, 5 views) IMG_0755.JPG (1.61 MB, 6 views)

IMG_0755.JPG (1.61 MB, 6 views) IMG_1331.JPG (386.0 KB, 5 views)

IMG_1331.JPG (386.0 KB, 5 views) IMG_0731.JPG (2.26 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0731.JPG (2.26 MB, 5 views) IMG_0732.JPG (2.19 MB, 4 views)

IMG_0732.JPG (2.19 MB, 4 views) IMG_0733.JPG (2.02 MB, 4 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,211 Re: js400 Find I always wanted a mint blue or maybe yellow js400 just to put up on a shelf and just look at it #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location San Diego Age 20 Posts 2 Re: js400 Find The great thing about this ski is that it's not perfect so I don't have to worry about messing it up, but it's still going to be a very good example of an original 400 when I'm finished with it. And I'm not big fan on perfect restorations at all, I enjoy a ski that you can tell it's very old but someones cleaned it up nicely. Last edited by CoryDavison96; Today at 01:54 PM . #4 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 40 Posts 692 Re: js400 Find Nice!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,242 Re: js400 Find Originally Posted by CoryDavison96 Originally Posted by The great thing about this ski is that it's not perfect so I don't have to worry about messing it up, but it's still going to be a very good example of an original 400 when I'm finished with it. And I'm not big fan on perfect restorations at all, I enjoy a ski that you can tell it's very old but someones cleaned it up nicely.

I have a nice 1977 js440 that is just like that, original patina, fires right up, shows its age and is nice to look at!

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Rushford_Ripper Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules