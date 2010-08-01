Thread: js400 Find

pxctoday

js400 Find

    CoryDavison96
    js400 Find

    Found both of these 76 js400's on craigslist in LA for 400$. I got 3 original 400 motors, 2 of them are so clean on the inside that I think they have only been ran once or twice. The motors and skis had been in storage since the early 80's. I've put all 3 motors in the ski and they all started up first crank. I also got 2 buckets full of every original part needed to bring this thing back to bone stock. It had aftermarket grips when i bought it so I swapped for the set of OG grips that were in the buckets(shown in pictures). These parts have all been stored inside this guys garage their whole life. The only thing I have left to do is to paint the bottom back to the original yellow because someone did some patch work on the front (very minor) and decided to respray the bottom half white, sort of ruins the look of the ski. Everything on this ski is original down the turf and all the hardware/bolts. You'll notice i had to put a different gas tank in it just for ease of testing the motors, I have the original i just have to put a filler tube on. The only exception to originality is it has the wrong handle pole bracket, 76's should have a single H slot style bracket so mine is off of a 440 or a pre-86 js550, as they were then painted silver after 85. Let me know what you guys think on the paint and if anyone has a Single slotted H pole bracket that would be killer!
    TMali
    Re: js400 Find

    I always wanted a mint blue or maybe yellow js400 just to put up on a shelf and just look at it
    CoryDavison96
    Re: js400 Find

    The great thing about this ski is that it's not perfect so I don't have to worry about messing it up, but it's still going to be a very good example of an original 400 when I'm finished with it. And I'm not big fan on perfect restorations at all, I enjoy a ski that you can tell it's very old but someones cleaned it up nicely.
    Masonboswell
    Re: js400 Find

    Nice!


    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: js400 Find

    Quote Originally Posted by CoryDavison96 View Post
    The great thing about this ski is that it's not perfect so I don't have to worry about messing it up, but it's still going to be a very good example of an original 400 when I'm finished with it. And I'm not big fan on perfect restorations at all, I enjoy a ski that you can tell it's very old but someones cleaned it up nicely.

    I have a nice 1977 js440 that is just like that, original patina, fires right up, shows its age and is nice to look at!

