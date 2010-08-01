Found a used '05 VX110 Deluxe at a dealer a couple hours away from me. Says 65 hours. Hull looks clean, but the middle pad on the handle bars is a little gunky.

According to NADA, the price is a little high (asking 4199, no mention of a trailer). Maybe justified by the low hours if it is in good shape?

I've read people say to take a potential new ski to a mech to have checked out. How would that work when the ski is already at a dealership? Guessing they aren't including a warranty..

What should I look out for with this model?