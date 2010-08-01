pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 11 to 14 of 14
  1. Today, 03:17 PM #11
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    372

    Re: Thin Skin people

    Quote Originally Posted by xpkal View Post
    Hi all,

    I’m 5’3” 385lbs and wish to race standup competitively, could you recommend which standup I should buy. I’ll need it to go at least 115mph in the straight sections of the course.

    Thanks,
    Tubby McFatass
    I recommend a Kawasaki JS300...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:36 PM #12
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    4,922

    Re: Thin Skin people

    Quote Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet View Post
    I recommend a Kawasaki JS300...
    I was thinking some water wings, a diet of high fiber and beans for propulsion.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:48 PM #13
    xpkal
    xpkal is offline
    I dream skis xpkal's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2004
    Location
    Oh-limp-pee-ah, Wa
    Posts
    574

    Re: Thin Skin people

    Quote Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet View Post
    I recommend a Kawasaki JS300...
    Thanks for taking this seriously. The 300 in JS300 stands for 300hp right?
    Remember Jerry, It's not a lie if YOU believe it. - George Costanza
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:49 PM #14
    xpkal
    xpkal is offline
    I dream skis xpkal's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2004
    Location
    Oh-limp-pee-ah, Wa
    Posts
    574

    Re: Thin Skin people

    Quote Originally Posted by whazguude View Post
    I was thinking some water wings, a diet of high fiber and beans for propulsion.
    That's kind of mean. I don't eat any fiber, it's bad for your health. As a side benefit, I only poop twice a year.
    Remember Jerry, It's not a lie if YOU believe it. - George Costanza
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. hyosung

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 