Results 11 to 14 of 14 Thread: Thin Skin people #11 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 372 Re: Thin Skin people Originally Posted by xpkal Originally Posted by Hi all,



I’m 5’3” 385lbs and wish to race standup competitively, could you recommend which standup I should buy. I’ll need it to go at least 115mph in the straight sections of the course.



Thanks,

Tubby McFatass #12 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,922 Re: Thin Skin people Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet Originally Posted by I recommend a Kawasaki JS300... I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#13 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2004 Location Oh-limp-pee-ah, Wa Posts 574 Re: Thin Skin people Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet Originally Posted by I recommend a Kawasaki JS300... Remember Jerry, It's not a lie if YOU believe it. - George Costanza #14 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2004 Location Oh-limp-pee-ah, Wa Posts 574 Re: Thin Skin people Originally Posted by whazguude Originally Posted by I was thinking some water wings, a diet of high fiber and beans for propulsion. Remember Jerry, It's not a lie if YOU believe it. - George Costanza Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) hyosung Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules