Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2008+ Superjet Throttle Bog across multiple low hour unmodded skis #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,550 2008+ Superjet Throttle Bog across multiple low hour unmodded skis Guys I've got an issue on my 2009 SJ, and a friend has the same problem on his 2014 to a slightly lesser extent. Both are unmodded skis with the oem carbs and screw caps still in place.



Basically every time the ski has been sitting for a while, when you go and ride it, there's a bog, or region of extremely unresponsive throttle and low power, that you have to work through at maybe 1/4 throttle. It's at a low enough speed that you can't stand up with the problem. If you feather the throttle and gingerly rev the engine up, you can work through the issue. From that point on, the ski runs like a top. If you stop in the water, it starts right up. If the ski sits for a while, when you go to ride it, the issue is back.



I have tried putting the choke on and that did not do much from what I remember. If anything it killed the engine.



This seems that this happening over time thing isn't directly related to the carb tuning, unless fuel dribbling or something like that. The fact that this is happening on really low hour newer skis is the head scratcher. Anyone have similar issues? 1985 JS550/750 "Pretty Red": 750cc, dual Keihins, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 10/16 Hooker [55.8mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 48 Novis, VForce 3, Advent, C4 pipe, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

2009 SJ: bone stock [45.6mph gps]



#2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 371 Re: 2008+ Superjet Throttle Bog across multiple low hour unmodded skis Me thinks they just need a good warm-up. Once the engine is warm it becomes real peppy.



Once it cools down, say after 1/2 hour, needs to warm-up again, just like the first start-up of the day.



Same deal with my 2012 and 2011 Stock SuperJets.



Also, the carbs settings are Rich (read SAFE) factory settings. If you were to fine tune the carbs with a good Tachometer I'll bet that the "problem" goes away.



P.S. I'm aware of the anti-tampering screw caps. They need to be removed,drilled before adjustments can be made Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 11:46 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) theVetteman3 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules