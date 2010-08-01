Guys I've got an issue on my 2009 SJ, and a friend has the same problem on his 2014 to a slightly lesser extent. Both are unmodded skis with the oem carbs and screw caps still in place.
Basically every time the ski has been sitting for a while, when you go and ride it, there's a bog, or region of extremely unresponsive throttle and low power, that you have to work through at maybe 1/4 throttle. It's at a low enough speed that you can't stand up with the problem. If you feather the throttle and gingerly rev the engine up, you can work through the issue. From that point on, the ski runs like a top. If you stop in the water, it starts right up. If the ski sits for a while, when you go to ride it, the issue is back.
I have tried putting the choke on and that did not do much from what I remember. If anything it killed the engine.
This seems that this happening over time thing isn't directly related to the carb tuning, unless fuel dribbling or something like that. The fact that this is happening on really low hour newer skis is the head scratcher. Anyone have similar issues?