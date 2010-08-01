pxctoday

  Today, 09:39 AM #1
    maxou18
    Join Date
    Feb 2010
    Location
    France
    Age
    27
    Posts
    4

    WTB SXR 800 Cylinders

    Hi everyone,

    I Want to buy a SXR 800 Cylinder in good or bad condition but with sleeves in good condition.

    If possible with the letter A.

    Shipping for France.

    Thanks

    Maxime
  Today, 09:57 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    437

    Re: WTB SXR 800 Cylinders

    Smart on the letter A , maxou18
