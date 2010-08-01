Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2015 HAVOC Rage Composite Works Full Carbon #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2012 Location Columbia, SC Posts 182 2015 HAVOC Rage Composite Works Full Carbon 2015 Full Carbon Havoc, Painted Carbon Top Deck, Visual Carbon Bottom Deck

Titled in my name as a homebuilt RCW Havoc

All parts new when built with exception of carbs which were rebuilt

Ski has ~ 30hrs on it and is dialed in RTR



PHP 800cc 4 mil

Power Factor pipe with water box

148 H2O Torrent Pump and drive line

Impros hooker prop

PHP intake

Dual 48 Novis Butterfly Style

V-Force 3 Reeds

Lightened Flywheel

Electronics by OCD Solutions

MSD Enhancer

Cart Tank

RRP Ultralight Billet Pole with RRP steering

Carbon fiber chin pad

Thrust Innovations EZ-Flow pro Trim

Dual 2" Scuppers

Billet levers, pissers, etc.

Thrust finger throttle

Custom Paint Metallic blue looks amazing

Jet-Dynamics Intake grate

Turf stiil in very good shape

Limiting rope

Kenny Keepers

Flush ride plate



Ready to Ride $13500

