2015 Full Carbon Havoc, Painted Carbon Top Deck, Visual Carbon Bottom Deck
Titled in my name as a homebuilt RCW Havoc
All parts new when built with exception of carbs which were rebuilt
Ski has ~ 30hrs on it and is dialed in RTR
PHP 800cc 4 mil
Power Factor pipe with water box
148 H2O Torrent Pump and drive line
Impros hooker prop
PHP intake
Dual 48 Novis Butterfly Style
V-Force 3 Reeds
Lightened Flywheel
Electronics by OCD Solutions
MSD Enhancer
Cart Tank
RRP Ultralight Billet Pole with RRP steering
Carbon fiber chin pad
Thrust Innovations EZ-Flow pro Trim
Dual 2" Scuppers
Billet levers, pissers, etc.
Thrust finger throttle
Custom Paint Metallic blue looks amazing
Jet-Dynamics Intake grate
Turf stiil in very good shape
Limiting rope
Kenny Keepers
Flush ride plate
Ready to Ride $13500