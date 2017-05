Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR ride plate, top loader, and advance plate FS #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2003 Location Huntington Beach Posts 87 SXR ride plate, top loader, and advance plate FS R&D ride plate $100

R&D top loader $100



Great condition. No scratches, cracks, or dings. Get both for $180 or by separately for $100 each









R&D Advance Plate

Brand new

$40











