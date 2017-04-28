Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: RARE Vintage Photographs at eBay, closing Wednesday night #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2002 Location FLORIDA Posts 862 FS: RARE Vintage Photographs at eBay, closing Wednesday night I have several rare vintage photos, suitable for framing or other display, closing tonight at eBay:



1) An original 11x14 photograph of pro closed course racing at the Don CeSar Beach Resort, St. Pete Beach, FL in 1984 during the IJSBA National Tour.



In the early 80's, racing at the Don CeSar was one of the highlights of the IJSBA National Tour. For the traveling pros, racing at "the Don" meant first-class lodging, large crowds, and racing in the surf of the Gulf of Mexico. For five years, the Don hosted all the top racers of that era when the sport was in it's formative years.



eBay auction closes on Wednesday at 9:54 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192172185427



SPB Silhouette CC.png



2) An original 11x14 photograph of THE FIRST RUBBER BAND START at the M-C Jet Ski rental location on Lake Jackson, Sebring, FL in 1980.



This is a completely legit moment in the sport's evolution. It predates not only the IJSBA, but its predecessor as well, the UNITED STATES Jet Ski Boating Association.



We only staged closed course racing for one season at our rental location, which had the dock to which we tied the rubber band. Even though we introduced it in 1980, this rubber band start was years before it came into common use. Racers back then didn't have race numbers on their skis, but we did have numbered vests.



In 2010, this photo ran as a 2-page spread in RIDE Magazine.



eBay auction closes on Wednesday at 10:06 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192172212281



First Rubber Band Start.png



3) An original 11x14 photograph of Hall of Fame Jet Ski racer Christy Carlson racing at Lake Havasu City, AZ during the 1993 World Finals



Christy was a 5X World Champion in the Pro Women's class and one of the early icons of the sports. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, the first year it was created.



eBay auction closes on Wednesday at 10:22 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192172252407



Screen Shot 2017-04-28 at 9.35.25 PM.png



4) An original 11x14 photograph of pro Jeff "The Jammer" Jacobs racing closed course at Lake Havasu City, AZ, during the World Finals in 1988. This photo was taken as Jeff pursued and won his second World Championship.



Jeff was a phenom from his earliest teenage days racing dominating the novice and expert classes, before turning pro after winning the Expert National title, before winning his first pro World Championship as a rookie.



Jeff won ten world titles in the Ski class during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.



This photo is in excellent condition and ran as a two-page spread in SPLASH Magazine. If you look closely, in a rare moment of relaxation on the course, Jeff's finger is off the throttle. In the crystal-clear photo, you can see the whites in Jeff's eyes thru his goggles.



eBay auction closes on Wednesday at 10:49 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192172317812



Jeff Jacobs.png



5) An original 11x14 photograph of pro Larry "The Ripper" Rippenkroeger racing slalom in 1983 at the Don CeSar, St. Pete Beach, Florida. In those formative days of the sport, the field of racers was so small that slalom was contested in the morning and closed course in the afternoon. Since racers were the only ones on the water during slalom, helmets were not required.



Larry was one of the original pioneers and one of the first racers to travel the national tour when the sport was in its infancy. Larry's name is synonymous with the sport. He is known for his innovation in freestyle, his easy-going nature, and his hard-charging racing on the water where he muscled his ski across the water.



After his retirement from racing, Larry built a sterling career as a stunt man for many major movies, most notably doing much of the stunt work for action superstar Bruce Willis.



Larry won two world titles in the Ski class and two in freestyle during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.



This has always been one of my favorite photos and always thought that if cropped vertically, it could have been a magazine cover. Unfortunately, there was only one Jet Ski magazine at the time and it came it quarterly. FWIW, a copy of this image is currently the only framed Jet Ski photo hanging in my office.



eBay auction closes on Wednesday at 11:08 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192172345061



Larry Rippenkroeger SL SPB.png





****************



All these photos are in excellent condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.



As the photographer, I maintain copyright protection, meaning winning bid is solely for the actual photograph and no other rights are transferred, nor licensed.



I am de-cluttering my life and will be making available for purchase all sorts of Jet Ski memorabilia from my 2 decades in the sport from 1978 - 1998. Please check my other listings.



Buy with confidence - I am proud of my perfect rankings and intend to keep up that status.



International Shipping also available.



I typically ship within two days of payment confirmation. Photos are shipped with cardboard packaging so that they arrive to you in perfect condition.



Thanks for taking a look!

PWC Promoter 1979-2001

1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion

2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships



COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.



E-Mail:



www.JetSkiFever.com PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978PWC Promoter 1979-20011981 Florida State Freestyle Champion2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle ChampionshipsCOLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules