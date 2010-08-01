|
1993 kawasaki 750 SS engine rebuilt
Hi guys;
i just rebuilt my 1993 Kawasaki 750 SS engine. first time doing this repair. The PTO was bad, broken skirt. before broken it was running good with 150 psi both cylinders. I put two new pistons Wiseco std bore, new rings . it is a small pin engine. After i rebuilt it just has 130 psi on both MAG and PTO. It runs good but goes 35mph Gps on choppy lake. It's that speed normal? I just ran it once last Sunday. It behaves good, but why it has 130 psi only. Did i do something wrong? I was expecting 150 psi or more after rebuilt. can i get some advice . Than you!
Re: 1993 kawasaki 750 SS engine rebuilt
Stock compression is ~170psi
If you used an aftermarket head gasket that may be part of it. The other
part may be your compression gauge.
Bill M.
Did you test the compression in the same location each time?
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
