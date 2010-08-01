Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1993 kawasaki 750 SS engine rebuilt #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location Orlando, FL. Posts 10 1993 kawasaki 750 SS engine rebuilt Hi guys;

i just rebuilt my 1993 Kawasaki 750 SS engine. first time doing this repair. The PTO was bad, broken skirt. before broken it was running good with 150 psi both cylinders. I put two new pistons Wiseco std bore, new rings . it is a small pin engine. After i rebuilt it just has 130 psi on both MAG and PTO. It runs good but goes 35mph Gps on choppy lake. It's that speed normal? I just ran it once last Sunday. It behaves good, but why it has 130 psi only. Did i do something wrong? I was expecting 150 psi or more after rebuilt. can i get some advice . Than you! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,081 Blog Entries 6 Re: 1993 kawasaki 750 SS engine rebuilt Stock compression is ~170psi



If you used an aftermarket head gasket that may be part of it. The other

part may be your compression gauge.





Bill M.



Did you test the compression in the same location each time? Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





