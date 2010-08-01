pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:50 PM #1
    jvr
    jvr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jvr's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    Orlando, FL.
    Posts
    10

    1993 kawasaki 750 SS engine rebuilt

    Hi guys;
    i just rebuilt my 1993 Kawasaki 750 SS engine. first time doing this repair. The PTO was bad, broken skirt. before broken it was running good with 150 psi both cylinders. I put two new pistons Wiseco std bore, new rings . it is a small pin engine. After i rebuilt it just has 130 psi on both MAG and PTO. It runs good but goes 35mph Gps on choppy lake. It's that speed normal? I just ran it once last Sunday. It behaves good, but why it has 130 psi only. Did i do something wrong? I was expecting 150 psi or more after rebuilt. can i get some advice . Than you!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:24 AM #2
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,081
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 1993 kawasaki 750 SS engine rebuilt

    Stock compression is ~170psi

    If you used an aftermarket head gasket that may be part of it. The other
    part may be your compression gauge.


    Bill M.

    Did you test the compression in the same location each time?
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 