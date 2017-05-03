pxctoday

  Today, 10:13 PM #1
    ccanno66294
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Westwego
    Age
    29
    Posts
    4

    Mikuni sbn screw replacement

    Anyone know where I can get these screw from?The ones in my carb were stripped already and I had to get a screw extractor to get them out


  Today, 10:15 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,449

    Re: Mikuni sbn screw replacement

    Any hardware store should have them. Get stainless if the have it.
  Today, 10:19 PM #3
    ccanno66294
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Westwego
    Age
    29
    Posts
    4

    Re: Mikuni sbn screw replacement

    Never thought about that. That'll work


