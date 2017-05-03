Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Mikuni sbn screw replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Westwego Age 29 Posts 4 Mikuni sbn screw replacement Anyone know where I can get these screw from?The ones in my carb were stripped already and I had to get a screw extractor to get them out





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,449 Re: Mikuni sbn screw replacement Any hardware store should have them. Get stainless if the have it. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Westwego Age 29 Posts 4 Re: Mikuni sbn screw replacement Never thought about that. That'll work





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules