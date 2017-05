Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 2001 gtx mpem #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 35 Posts 384 2001 gtx mpem So after finally getting around to looking at this seadoo i picked up a while ago i think i might have found out why it does not power up when the lanyard is attached. What ya think?















Anyone know a reputable shop that could hook me up with a replacement pigtail, test the mpem so i dont waste my time and fix that broken pin? 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

& a turboed suby swapped vw beetle #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,449 Re: 2001 gtx mpem Good news & bad.....The bad first,that pin cant be fixed,so the MPEM may or may not work.



Good news,I am parting out a 2000 GTX & have everything you need. I am asking $350 for the MPEM & will throw in all the wiring harness for free. LMK #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 35 Posts 384 Re: 2001 gtx mpem Well anyone know where to get pins? Looks like i can desolder and replace it 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

& a turboed suby swapped vw beetle #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,449 Re: 2001 gtx mpem Not sure on finding those. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,449 Re: 2001 gtx mpem Does that harness go to the front hood ?? #6 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 35 Posts 384 Re: 2001 gtx mpem Yes it does 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

& a turboed suby swapped vw beetle #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,449 Re: 2001 gtx mpem That side of the harness just powers up gauges,leave it unplugged,it will run without them. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Turboedbug Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules