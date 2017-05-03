pxctoday

  Today, 08:52 PM #1
    kchip
    Crankshaft taper

    Bought a remanufactured 550 PP from SBT. The taper on the crank appears to have burs on it. Does this look normal?







  Today, 09:48 PM #2
    wmazz
    Re: Crankshaft taper

    That is what happens when you do not torque the flywheel properly.

    Remember they are a rebuilder, they most likely remachined the taper
    so they could sell that part.

    Sorry to say, but your main seal is cheap and will not last. The oem
    #92049-3006 main seals are main seals that will last a long time.

    Your main seals will begin to leak vacuum during break-in.


    Bill M.

    Is that a 550 reed? or a silver PP.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


