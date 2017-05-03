Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Crankshaft taper #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location SML Posts 13 Crankshaft taper Bought a remanufactured 550 PP from SBT. The taper on the crank appears to have burs on it. Does this look normal?















Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,079 Blog Entries 6 Re: Crankshaft taper That is what happens when you do not torque the flywheel properly.



Remember they are a rebuilder, they most likely remachined the taper

so they could sell that part.



Sorry to say, but your main seal is cheap and will not last. The oem

#92049-3006 main seals are main seals that will last a long time.



Your main seals will begin to leak vacuum during break-in.





Bill M.



Is that a 550 reed? or a silver PP. Last edited by wmazz; Today at 09:50 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





