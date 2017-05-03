|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Crankshaft taper
That is what happens when you do not torque the flywheel properly.
Remember they are a rebuilder, they most likely remachined the taper
so they could sell that part.
Sorry to say, but your main seal is cheap and will not last. The oem
#92049-3006 main seals are main seals that will last a long time.
Your main seals will begin to leak vacuum during break-in.
Bill M.
Is that a 550 reed? or a silver PP.
