Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Looking for seadoo smarties to help I offer food and drinks #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2010 Location Illinois Age 31 Posts 540 Looking for seadoo smarties to help I offer food and drinks I hit a wall and have no idea how to get over it. I don't know electrical and I have a no spark issue. Went threw the basics and idk how to test what to test for current to pinpoint what has failed.



anyone near Glendale heights/Bloomingdale to help lend me a hand? Would rather do this on my own before I'm stuck taking it to a shop. I'm willing to offer food BBQ and pop/beer I feel of age for ANY help. Lmk if you can. Thanks!!! 88-kawi 650/750- getting new look for 2017

89-kawi 650-idk wtf is wrong but hope to have it running 2017

94-seadoo spx- finally done

96- Seadoo gsx new project

IL jet Rider #8 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,449 Re: Looking for seadoo smarties to help I offer food and drinks What ski are you taking about ?? Year & model #3 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2010 Location Illinois Age 31 Posts 540 Re: Looking for seadoo smarties to help I offer food and drinks Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by What ski are you taking about ?? Year & model 88-kawi 650/750- getting new look for 2017

89-kawi 650-idk wtf is wrong but hope to have it running 2017

94-seadoo spx- finally done

96- Seadoo gsx new project

IL jet Rider #8 #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,449 Re: Looking for seadoo smarties to help I offer food and drinks Have you checked under the front cover to see if the trigger is not broken ?? #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,449 Re: Looking for seadoo smarties to help I offer food and drinks I just read your thread in the Seadoo section,all good advice but its all over the place.



Too many chefs with their hand in the pot. LOL Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules