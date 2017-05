Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki Jet mate does nothing. #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location Milwaukee Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 507 Kawasaki Jet mate does nothing. I've never had a problem with my jetmate up until now. I wanna pull my hair out over this thing! Hook battery up and nothing happens. Sometimes it works 10% of the time 90% not. And when it is working fine a couple cranks and it will do nothing again. Here's what I've done



1. Bypassed all jetmate electronics. Nothing

2. New relay. Nothinf

3. New start stop switch. Nothing

4. Cleaned every terminal. Nothing

5. New starter. Nothing





when you jump the relay it will go. Byond lost!



2014 Xscream DVX (PHP 916, PFP pipe, novi 48's, msd total loss, 155 skat mag)

