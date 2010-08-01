|
|
-
1991 Waverunner impeller upgrade
Hi everyone,
I recently picked up a 1991 waverunner 650 on the cheap to dink around with this summer. I've been reading a bit in the forums, and as I understand it, they're the couches of the sea.. which is fine, but I was wondering if something like an impeller upgrade would be worth it. The solar impellars are fairly pricey (in comparison to what I paid for the ski) so I was curious if this would be worth the $$ or if I should not mess with it and just leave well enough alone.
Thanks for your opinions all!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules