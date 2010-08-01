Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 Waverunner impeller upgrade #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location SoCal Posts 5 1991 Waverunner impeller upgrade Hi everyone,



I recently picked up a 1991 waverunner 650 on the cheap to dink around with this summer. I've been reading a bit in the forums, and as I understand it, they're the couches of the sea.. which is fine, but I was wondering if something like an impeller upgrade would be worth it. The solar impellars are fairly pricey (in comparison to what I paid for the ski) so I was curious if this would be worth the $$ or if I should not mess with it and just leave well enough alone.



Thanks for your opinions all! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules