Hi everyone,

I recently picked up a 1991 waverunner 650 on the cheap to dink around with this summer. I've been reading a bit in the forums, and as I understand it, they're the couches of the sea.. which is fine, but I was wondering if something like an impeller upgrade would be worth it. The solar impellars are fairly pricey (in comparison to what I paid for the ski) so I was curious if this would be worth the $$ or if I should not mess with it and just leave well enough alone.

Thanks for your opinions all!